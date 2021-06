Police arrest man accused of firing gun into pizzeria

EAST CHICAGO — A man suspected of firing up to 20 rounds into a Little Caesars restaurant was taken into custody without incident at his residence Friday afternoon.

Deonte Rice, 36, of East Chicago, faces five felony counts of criminal recklessness and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, East Chicago Police said in a news release.

Police recovered a firearm and narcotics from Rice's residence. Rice was booked into Lake County Jail early Saturday.

Rice is accused of traveling less than a mile from his residence to a Little Caesars in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard and demanding a pizza around 10 p.m on June 13. Rice was told the store was about to close and had no more pizza for sale, East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

"The male subject then became irate, threatened to shoot up the place, kicked the exit door open and stormed out," Rivera said. "A short time later the male subject returned back and fired several rounds into the store from the parking lot and fled the scene on foot. Nobody was injured from the shots fired."

The East Chicago Police Department Shot Spotter alerted officers to 20 rounds being fired outside the Little Caesars.

