Police arrest man at hospital after he failed to show up for double murder trial

CROWN POINT — Lake County sheriff's police arrested a Hammond man at Community Hospital on Monday afternoon, hours after he didn't show up for trial on charges alleging he murdered a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son in 2019.

Darren Taylor, 41, was being held Tuesday without bond at the Lake County Jail, records showed.

Taylor had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday on charges linked to the homicides of Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Taylor's co-defendant, Nelson E. Gaines, of Indianapolis, admitted in a plea agreement last year he was with Taylor in Haywood's home when he heard a gunshot while Taylor was with Haywood in a backroom.

Gaines told police Taylor came out of the backroom and went up a staircase, before a boy yelled, "No!" and another gunshot rang out.

Gaines pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, and could face one to six years in prison at sentencing.

Taylor's attorney, Lakeisha Murdaugh, filed a motion to continue Taylor's trial after learning Sunday that Taylor had been taken by ambulance to Community Hospital.