Police arrest man on allegations he fired shots in drive-by

GARY — Police arrested a 41-year-old Gary man Tuesday on allegations he fired shots at another man in a drive-by in the city's Brunswick section, an official said.

The man was taken into custody on suspicion of felony criminal recklessness and possession of a stolen handgun, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

He also was arrested on a warrant issued in 2020 for failure to appear on a petition to revoke his probation in a felony operating while intoxicated case.

Gary police responded about noon Tuesday for a report of someone shooting from a window of a dark-colored Chrysler 300 with no license plate that was eastbound on 11th Avenue between Whitcomb and Noble streets, Hamady said.

Officers later located a dark blue Chrysler 300 with no license plate parked in the 1100 block of Taney Place, he said.

Police recovered handguns that had been reported stolen, Hamady said.

Police were seeking formal charges against the driver, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

