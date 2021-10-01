Police arrest man wanted in screwdriver, knife attack

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was arrested Friday on charges he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver and knives while holding her against her will for about 12 hours, police said.

Darion R. Carter, 46, was arrested by East Chicago patrol officers in the early morning hours in the 3700 block of Fir Street, Lt. Brian Paine said.

Carter had been wanted on a warrant since Sunday, when he was charged with nine felonies linked to the attack Sept. 15 at his apartment on the same block of Fir Street.

He has not yet made an initial court appearance.

Carter is accused of telling the woman, "You're going to die," and, "You're not going to make it," after coming up behind her as she sat on a set of steps and dragging her into his apartment.

The woman eventually was able to escape and sought treatment at St. Catherine Hospital, records state.

She suffered a screwdriver stab wound to the abdomen, multiple screwdriver stab wounds to her left thigh, a knife stab wounds to her arms, knife slash wounds all over her body, blood loss and pain. She was later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment.