ORLAND PARK — A 20-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting Monday night at Orland Square Mall has been taken into custody.
Jakharr Williams, 20, of University Park, was taken into custody without incident in Matteson at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to NBC Chicago's report.
Police said Williams is suspected of fatally shooting Javon Britten, 18, of Richton Park, at the mall near the food court. Britten ran down an escalator and collapsed outside the H&M clothing store, authorities said.
Britten was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to another hospital, police said.
Police received numerous 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. about a shooting on the mall's lower level, near the food court.
Britten and the man knew each other, according to a news release from Orland Park police.
Police temporarily closed the mall to process the crime scene and search the property.
Multiple south suburban police departments, a SWAT team, and the Illinois State Police responded and searched the mall, slowly letting employees and shoppers leave as they looked for the shooter and evacuated the property. People posted on Twitter they were locked in their stores and hiding in clothes racks for safety after gunfire erupted.
One posted a video of police officers tending to a fallen man between a kiosk and a clothing store on the first floor of the mall.
Jay Yasin, 19, of Orland Hills, was working at Build-A-Bear when the shooting happened. She said her “manager shut the door instantly," and they hid in the back room with customers.
Reginald Williams, 23, of Harvey, was "just chilling" in the food court with his friend, 24-year-old Darryl Simmons, of Harvey, when the shooting happened.
“We heard gunfire, and everyone started scattering,” Williams said.
They ran out of the mall when it happened. They said people were running everywhere and police were running in.
Williams said he wishes everyone would “just stop the violence.”
The two-story mall at 288 Orland Square Drive off South LaGrange Road is a popular destination for shoppers from throughout the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
Gallery: Police respond to shooting at Orland Square Mall
