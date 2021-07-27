 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest wanted suspect charged with attempted murder
alert urgent

Police arrest wanted suspect charged with attempted murder

RECENTLY CAPTURED: Michael Devon McCualey

Gender: Male

DOB: May 3, 1994

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

Wanted for: Attempted murder

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested on charges filed earlier this year alleging he shot a man with an assault-style rifle, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Michael D. McCualey, 27, is accused of shooting and wounding a man May 28 as he walked to his car in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in East Chicago. 

McCualey was charged in Lake Criminal Court last month with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Online court records indicate McCualey was arrested Monday. Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said McCualey was arrested by East Chicago police.

According to charging documents, witnesses saw McCualey get out of a Chevrolet Impala and pointed a handgun at a man before reaching into the vehicle and pulling out an assault-style rifle. McCualey fired 17 rounds from the rifle and struck the man in the upper left leg, court documents said.

The wounded man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital after police found him in the front seat of a car at the scene of the shooting.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombian officials free nearly 2,000 rescued animals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts