Police arrest wanted suspect charged with attempted murder

Gender: Male DOB: May 3, 1994 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 210 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested on charges filed earlier this year alleging he shot a man with an assault-style rifle, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Michael D. McCualey, 27, is accused of shooting and wounding a man May 28 as he walked to his car in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in East Chicago.
McCualey was charged in Lake Criminal Court last month with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Online court records indicate McCualey was arrested Monday. Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said McCualey was arrested by East Chicago police.
According to charging documents, witnesses saw McCualey get out of a Chevrolet Impala and pointed a handgun at a man before reaching into the vehicle and pulling out an assault-style rifle. McCualey fired 17 rounds from the rifle and struck the man in the upper left leg, court documents said.
The wounded man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital after police found him in the front seat of a car at the scene of the shooting.
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Brian Robinson Fowler
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 21, 1987 Eye color: Blue Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 290 pounds
Wanted for: Aggravated battery
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Terry Lee Thomas
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 5, 1999 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 120 pounds
Wanted for: Murder
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Jalen Tyrone Robinson
Gender: Male DOB: July 10, 1998 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 274 pounds
Wanted for: Attempted murder
Provided
RECENTLY CAPTURED: Alexis Nicole Dwyer
Gender: Female DOB: Oct. 22, 1996 Eye color: Hazel Red Hair color: Height: 5-foot-3 Weight: 149 pounds
Wanted for: ICU monitoring violation, dealing controlled substance
Provided
Adam Matthew Covey
Gender: Male DOB: Dec. 18, 1972 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 155 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing cocaine
Provided
Dajuana Mauricha Lockett
Gender: Female DOB: July 5, 1999 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-6 Weight: 145 pounds
Wanted for: Armed robbery
Provided
Daniel Lamont Malone
Gender: Male DOB: Nov. 9, 2002 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 5-foot-2 Weight: 123 pounds
Wanted for: Murder
Provided
Devonire Devonte Glass
Gender: Male DOB: Oct. 4, 1999 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 140 pounds
Wanted for: Child molestation
Provided
Donte Jamal Everton
Gender: Male DOB: Feb. 7, 2002 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 5-foot-5 Weight: 125 pounds
Wanted for: Armed robbery
Provided
Justin Matthew Sharp
Gender: Male DOB: Aug. 22, 1984 Eye color: Brown Brown Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 170 pounds
Wanted for: Dealing controlled substance
Provided
Montrell Deprice Dubose
Gender: Male DOB: Sept. 23, 1968 Eye color: Brown Black Hair color: Height: 6 feet Weight: 225 pounds
Wanted for: Rape, failure to register as a sex offender
Provided
