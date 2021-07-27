Police arrest wanted suspect charged with attempted murder

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested on charges filed earlier this year alleging he shot a man with an assault-style rifle, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Michael D. McCualey, 27, is accused of shooting and wounding a man May 28 as he walked to his car in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in East Chicago.

McCualey was charged in Lake Criminal Court last month with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Online court records indicate McCualey was arrested Monday. Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said McCualey was arrested by East Chicago police.

According to charging documents, witnesses saw McCualey get out of a Chevrolet Impala and pointed a handgun at a man before reaching into the vehicle and pulling out an assault-style rifle. McCualey fired 17 rounds from the rifle and struck the man in the upper left leg, court documents said.

The wounded man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital after police found him in the front seat of a car at the scene of the shooting.

