PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Porter County sheriff's police arrested two women Monday after they noticed items commonly used in "one-pot" methamphetamine labs while attempting to serve a warrant, an official said.
Sheriff's police went to the Meadow View Mobile Home Community about 11:20 a.m. to look for a wanted man, spokeswoman Sgt. Jamie Erow said.
The homeowner allowed police to check the residence, and officers observed several items of drug paraphernalia in plain sight, she said.
"As the officers were checking the residence they observed several additional items, chemicals and precursors consistent with a 'one-pot' methamphetamine lab," police said.
Rachelle Logsdon, 33, of Lake Station, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, police said. Logsdon also had an active warrant out of Lake County.
Lynn Smith, 30, of Valparaiso, was arrested on suspicion of felony maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
The wanted man was later located at another location and arrested, Erow said.
Indiana State Police sent its Mobile Clandestine Lab to assist in the investigation. All drug-related items were removed from the residence, police said.
A "one-pot" meth lab can be contained within a plastic drink bottle. The method typically produces enough drugs for personal use or slightly more.
In general, anyone who comes into contact with a potential hazard such as a meth lab should immediately call 911 and maintain a safe distance until emergency personnel arrive to assess the hazard and give direction.
Police said they might seek additional charges as the investigation continues.