GARY — Police arrested a 37-year-old Gary man early Sunday over allegations he wounded two victims with a knife.
Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said officers were called 11:37 p.m. Saturday to an apartment near the intersection of Jackson Street and Ridge Road in Gary's Glen Park section.
"A 51-year-old Gary man there had been stabbed in the stomach, arm and legs by a man who was arguing about wanting to come inside," Hamady said.
He said the assailant fled the apartment after the attack.
Officers were still at the crime scene finishing their report when a 37-year-old Hammond man came running to them saying he had been stabbed in the neck, abdomen and back. Gary medics treated both victims, who knew their assailant.
Officers found the assailant in the 300 block of Van Buren Street, took hime into custody and will seek charges this week of aggravated battery and attempted murder. Hamady said police are investigating whether the assailant was under the influence of drugs.