Police arrested man after home invasion, foot pursuit

MICHIGAN CITY – A LaPorte man was arrested after a foot chase early Saturday that began after police responded to a home invasion and burglary involving a suspect who fled with a laptop computer, officials said.
Robert A. Wisiniewski Jr., 30, ran between houses when he saw police and was eventually found on a porch in the 300 block of Beverly Court, Michigan City police said.
Wisiniewski is accused of breaking into a 67-year-old woman’s home in the 2400 block of Oak Street early Saturday.
The woman told police she heard someone in her dining room, saw a man and pushed him out her back door. The man ran off, and the woman discovered her laptop computer was missing and a kitchen window was open, police said.
Officers began searching the area and saw Wisiniewski, who attempted to flee but was caught, police said.
Wisiniewski was taken to the police station for questioning, while other officers continued to search the area and discovered footprints in the snow, police said. The footprints led to a garbage can with a power cord dangling from under a closed lid. The woman’s laptop was found inside the garbage can, police said.
Wisiniewski was charged with burglary and residential entry, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count alleging he violated Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
He’s being held on a $20,000 cash bond and was scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday morning.
Michigan City police spokesman Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said the case is an example of cooperation among the department’s divisions. The Patrol Division’s work paved the way for detectives to move forward with charges, he said.
Police ask any other residents in the 2400 block of Oak Street with information or surveillance cameras, such as Ring doorbell cameras, to call Detective Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077.
To remain anonymous, call 219-873-1488, police said. Tips also can be sent to the department via Facebook Messenger.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.