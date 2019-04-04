CROWN POINT — An 16-year-old boy and two other teens led police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday through Gary and East Chicago in a stolen car, Lake County sheriff's police said.
A detective assigned to the Lake County Drug Task Force High Crime Unit attempted to stop the car in the area of 43rd Avenue and Delaware Street in Gary after watching the driver fail to signal a turn, disregard stop sign and speed, according to a police report.
The driver stopped near 41st Avenue and Delaware Street, where an unidentified woman exited, and then continued speeding away, police said.
The chase continued onto Cline Avenue and into East Chicago, where the driver had to stop in a grassy area near Lincoln Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Three teens began running through the Harbor Meadows apartment complex, but police caught up with them in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania, the report says.
Police determined the gold Ford Focus the teens were driving had been reported stolen March 21 in Hammond.
The 16-year-old driver was being held at the Lake County Juvenile Center on suspicion of auto theft and felony and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
The front-seat passenger, Elijahjuan Drake, 18, was taken to the Lake County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, is being held at the juvenile center on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.