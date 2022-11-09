 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ask for help finding Hammond teen

  Updated
  • 0

HAMMOND — Police are asking for public help Wednesday in locating a teenager who they believe ran away from home, according to Hammond police.

Arraughn Perez, 14, of Hammond, has been missing since Monday. Her father said he believes she may be in the Hammond area, police said. 

Police said Perez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Perez can contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division, 219-852-2906. Police ask residents to call 911 if they locate Perez.

