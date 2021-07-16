Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

GARY — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Rudy Leshawn Williams, 16, has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, according to the Gary Police Department. She went missing from Gary between 5 and 9:30 a.m. that day, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Williams is described as an African American transgender individual who identifies as a female.
Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs between 125 and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses, with closely shaved black hair.
Gary police asked anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts to contact Detective Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-7300, extension 22013, or 219-290-0835. Individuals can also call GPD Juvenile Investigations at 219-881-1229.