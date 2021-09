GARY — Authorities are searching for a missing teen from Gary Tuesday afternoon.

Davion Blakes, 15, was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a silver alert. Blakes is described as a black male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Gary Police Department is investigating his whereabouts. Anyone with information on Blakes is asked to call 219-660-0000 or 911 immediately.

