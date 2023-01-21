Police asked to stand by while employee is fired, discover illegal handgun in his possession

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was found to be in possession of an illegal handgun, the LaPorte County sheriff's office said.

Police presence was requested at 10:11 a.m. Friday at a business while management terminated an employee. Police determined that the man who was being fired had previous felony convictions.

As they watched, officers observed an outline on the employee's shirt consistent with a handgun in a holster. Police retrieved the pistol and took the employee into custody.

Dalerond Jefferson, 59, of Michigan City, is being held at the LaPorte County Jail and faces preliminary felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

