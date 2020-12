Police block off crime scene in Dyer neighborhood

DYER — A crime scene spanning five houses has been blocked off in a normally quiet Dyer neighborhood Wednesday evening. Residents reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Around 5:20 p.m., police convened in the area of Polk Avenue & Barberry Drive near the Northgate Park community in Dyer. Local authorities have not yet confirmed whether the police response was for a shooting or whether anyone has been injured.

Crime scene tape has sectioned off five houses on Polk Avenue and police are currently investigating, an eyewitness said. Officers were seen searching through trash cans and marking pieces of evidence on Polk Avenue.

Dyer Police Department are currently on scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

