RENSSELAER — Joseph C. Borgia III, 35, of DeMotte, smoked a one-hitter Friday night, then went into the kitchen, grabbed a large knife and stabbed his wife to death, police said in a court document filed late Tuesday afternoon.
Borgia was formally charged in Jasper Circuit Court with murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent, all felonies.
Borgia said during an interview with police Saturday that his wife, Amanda Borgia, 35, yelled at their young sons to get her cellphone before he stabbed her eight or nine times, police said.
“At one point he made the comment that he had to make sure she was dead,” the court document said. “He also stated that he felt free after the incident when he was walking down the subdivision with his children. Joseph also made a statement that she had to die.”
Keener Township Fire Chief Tom Fentress told police he got a frantic call from firefighter Borgia, who asked him to get Engine 8 to his house, the court record said.
The initial call was for a possible fire at the Borgia house on Whispering Woods Drive in DeMotte. Police and the Jasper County coroner’s office were then summoned.
Fentress and another firefighter, Mike Orsburn, went through the open garage door, attempted to open the door to the house and saw the victim on the dining room floor with the knife stuck in her back, the charging information said.
There was a large hole in the wall and blood splattered nearby. One of the boys said they witnessed “Daddy bonk Mommy into the wall,” court records said.
Keener medics said they saw Borgia running down the road, holding two small children, when they were arriving at the scene. All three were covered in blood, court records said.
Borgia was taken into custody and held without bond.
He told police he and his wife had been having marital difficulties for the past few months.
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Amanda Borgia, Highland attorney J. Michael Katz said.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Immanuel United Church-Christ, 2201 Azalea Drive in Highland.
The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Katz declined to comment on Borgia’s life, saying the family has asked for privacy at this time.
Katz was aware of a GoFundMe account for Borgia, but said the family would prefer donations be made to a fund at Centier Bank. Checks can be made payable to “Diehl Family Fund for Benefit of Jax and Tanner Borgia.”
More than $17,600 had been donated to the GoFundMe account as of Tuesday evening. Money donated to the GoFundMe account will go to the Centier Bank fund, Katz said.