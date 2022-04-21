Police called to separate hospitals after 2 wounded in shooting

GARY — Two men wounded in a shooting Sunday night each got rides to separate hospitals, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 9:40 p.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after a 44-year-year old Gary man arrived with gunshot wounds, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A witness told police the man had been dropped off by individuals, who took a second gunshot victim to another location.

Gary police were then called about 10:20 p.m. to St. Catherine Hospital after a 31-year-old Gary man arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The circumstances and location where the men were shot remained under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

