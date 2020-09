Police called to Taco Bell for man pointing firearm in drive-thru line, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — A customer asked Taco Bell employees to call police to report a person pointing a firearm in the drive-thru line early Saturday.

Officers responded around 12:56 a.m. to Taco Bell, 8496 Wicker Ave., for a weapons offense, according to St. John Police Department reports.

St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said a man in line at the drive-thru reported that someone in the car behind him pointed a gun at him. When the man pulled up to the window, he told the Taco Bell employee to call police.

However, when officers arrived, the man who called police and the suspect had left the area. Officers spoke to the Taco Bell employee but were unable to get in contact with the involved customers.

The employee told police he did not witness anything of the situation beyond the customer asking him to call 911.

