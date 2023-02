Police apprehended a Lake Station woman charged with nine felony and two misdemeanor counts stemming from a crash that resulted from alleged impaired driving and killed her infant daughter on Christmas Day.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said police captured 43-year-old Erica L. Rash, who faces charges of child neglect and intoxicated driving in Lake Criminal Court.

Police said Rash was driving on Cline Avenue early Christmas morning before getting into a crash that killed 1-year-old Skylar Lloyd.

While trying to exit on Gary Road, she missed the exit ramp off the state highway, careened through a guardrail and plastic barrels and rolled down an embankment, according to police.

Lloyd died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Police said the child was not properly strapped into the child safety seat, which was not correctly secured to the back seat.

A blood sample found Tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, in her system, according to police. She denied smoking marijuana.

Rash, who was treated at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, told police she was driving to a family Christmas celebration and didn't remember the accident.

