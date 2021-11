Police car struck, driver disappears during pursuit, authorities say

DYER — A Dyer police vehicle was struck and a driver disappeared on foot following a pursuit early Wednesday, the department said.

The incident started about 2:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a 2010 Nissan Rogue while travelling south on Sheffield Avenue from Main Street, Dyer police said.

The vehicle fled and collided with a Dyer patrol vehicle and a curb at Sheffield Avenue and Monticello Drive, according to police.

The driver then fled on foot and remains at large, police said.

"Although the suspect in this case was not located, we have no reason to believe he poses any threat to the community or that he remained in the area for any length of time following the incident," according to police.

The incident is under investigation, and charges are expected to be filed soon, police said.

Dyer police were assisted by officers from Munster, Hammond, Crown Point, St. John and the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.