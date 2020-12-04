Police caution public of potential dangers hidden among the holidays

GARY — Police cautioned residents that getting prepared for the holidays isn’t just about decking the halls.

When it comes to shopping, there are a slew of things that individuals should be aware of to keep from falling victim to criminals.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said those out and about at retail shops should be aware of their surroundings, take someone else along if making large purchases, never leave packages unattended in a vehicle and park in well-lit areas if out after dark.

In store parking lots, shoppers should check the back seat of the car before entering, lock the car as soon as they get inside and have their keys ready in hand by the time they get to their car.

When it comes to buying items from other people, all purchases should happen in a public area such as a police department and people should never go to a private residence or street intersection, Westerfield said.

When shopping online, people should ensure the websites are verified businesses and consider using a prepaid gift card to ensure private financial information does not fall into the wrong hands. A secure access point locker should also be considered if items are being delivered while the resident is not home to receive them.