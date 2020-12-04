 Skip to main content
Police caution public of potential dangers hidden among the holidays
Police caution public of potential dangers hidden among the holidays

As holiday shopping goes into full swing, police said individuals should guard against potential theft and other crimes. 

GARY — Police cautioned residents that getting prepared for the holidays isn’t just about decking the halls.

When it comes to shopping, there are a slew of things that individuals should be aware of to keep from falling victim to criminals.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said those out and about at retail shops should be aware of their surroundings, take someone else along if making large purchases, never leave packages unattended in a vehicle and park in well-lit areas if out after dark.

In store parking lots, shoppers should check the back seat of the car before entering, lock the car as soon as they get inside and have their keys ready in hand by the time they get to their car.

When it comes to buying items from other people, all purchases should happen in a public area such as a police department and people should never go to a private residence or street intersection, Westerfield said.

When shopping online, people should ensure the websites are verified businesses and consider using a prepaid gift card to ensure private financial information does not fall into the wrong hands. A secure access point locker should also be considered if items are being delivered while the resident is not home to receive them.

In addition to the holiday bustle, December also ushers in snowy weather. Drivers should always keep an emergency kit in their vehicles and be aware of parking restrictions if there’s one or more inches of snow.

Emergency kits include: a blanket, ice scraper, flashlight, bottles of water, gloves, a small shovel, sand or other traction-giving material, nonperishable food items, car jump start pack and a charged external cell phone battery. Additionally, if stuck in a snow bank, drivers should turn on their hazard lights immediately and call for assistance while staying inside the car.   

Residents should also dress in layers to protect from cold exposure and pace themselves while shoveling or doing strenuous activities outside. Westerfield said people should also frequently check on elderly and shut-in relatives and neighbors.

