Police caution public of potential dangers hidden among the holidays

GARY — Police cautioned residents that getting prepared for the holidays isn’t just about decking the halls.
When it comes to shopping, there are a slew of things that individuals should be aware of to keep from falling victim to criminals.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said those out and about at retail shops should be aware of their surroundings, take someone else along if making large purchases, never leave packages unattended in a vehicle and park in well-lit areas if out after dark.
In store parking lots, shoppers should check the back seat of the car before entering, lock the car as soon as they get inside and have their keys ready in hand by the time they get to their car.
When it comes to buying items from other people, all purchases should happen in a public area such as a police department and people should never go to a private residence or street intersection, Westerfield said.
When shopping online, people should ensure the websites are verified businesses and consider using a prepaid gift card to ensure private financial information does not fall into the wrong hands. A secure access point locker should also be considered if items are being delivered while the resident is not home to receive them.
In addition to the holiday bustle, December also ushers in snowy weather. Drivers should always keep an emergency kit in their vehicles and be aware of parking restrictions if there’s one or more inches of snow.
Emergency kits include: a blanket, ice scraper, flashlight, bottles of water, gloves, a small shovel, sand or other traction-giving material, nonperishable food items, car jump start pack and a charged external cell phone battery. Additionally, if stuck in a snow bank, drivers should turn on their hazard lights immediately and call for assistance while staying inside the car.
Residents should also dress in layers to protect from cold exposure and pace themselves while shoveling or doing strenuous activities outside. Westerfield said people should also frequently check on elderly and shut-in relatives and neighbors.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.