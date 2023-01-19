 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police chase across Region nets wanted woman, cops say

Sian Gledhill and Lontre Smith

 Provided

LAPORTE — Police said a high-speed chase from LaPorte County to Gary Wednesday ended in a crash that revealed a passenger in the vehicle was wanted on fraud-related charges in Pennsylvania.

A LaPorte County police officer reported seeing a vehicle travelling below the speed limit in the westbound passing lane along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

"As the deputy closed the distance, the vehicle swerved over the center line into the driving lane, and then abruptly swerved back into the passing lane," the department reported. "The speed of the vehicle increased and the deputy paced it traveling in excess of the posted speed limit."

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly took off and attempted to elude police from multiple agencies by exiting the toll road and then reentering westbound, LaPorte County police said.

The vehicle exited in Gary and collided with a broken utility pole at the intersection of Washington Street and Eighth Avenue, according to police. The driver, later identified as Lontre Smith, 27, of Florida, fled on foot and was captured by Gary police a short distance away.

A passenger, identified by police as Sian Gledhill, 30, of Pennsylvania, remained with the vehicle, police said.

Police said it was learned Gledhill is wanted in Pennsylvania on five active arrest warrants for fraud-related offenses.

Both were taken to the LaPorte County jail after being cleared at the hospital and Smith faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, according to police. He was given a $755 cash-only bond.

Gledhill is reportedly being held without bond while awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

