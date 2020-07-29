Police chase ends with 3-vehicle crash near 45th and Calumet, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Calumet Avenue early Wednesday, officials said.

Police identified those people as a 27-year-old man from Richton Park, and a 29-year-old woman, also believed to be from Richton Park.

A pursuit began around midnight Tuesday, after Indiana State Police troopers tried to stop a driver who was speeding on Indiana Toll Road, Master Trooper Geoffrey Gruber said.

The driver then fled from police, Gruber said.

Police chased the vehicle south onto Calumet Avenue as the driver continued to speed and disregard traffic signals, Gruber said.

Around that time, Munster police saw the same vehicle speeding south on Calumet Avenue near Ridge Road, with state police following its trail, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The driver later drove through a construction zone near 45th Street and Calumet Avenue before crashing into another vehicle and a state trooper's vehicle in the 9600 block of Calumet, Munster police and ISP said.

The driver and one passenger fled on foot and were then apprehended, Gruber said.