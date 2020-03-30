Police chase follows suspected St. John mail thefts

ST. JOHN — A 23-year-old Chicago man is accused of stealing U.S. mail and resisting arrest following a police chase Sunday morning through St. John into Schererville and ending in Dyer.
Curtis D. Harmon is charged with resisting arrest, a level 6 felony; 9 counts of theft; and multiple traffic infractions for the incident that began when a person spotted Harmon allegedly stealing mail around 5:15 a.m. on Joliet Street, records show.
According to police, officers caught up to Harmon's vehicle, a tan Buick, near Joliet and Thielen streets, where they saw mail being thrown from the passenger side of the car.
Police then followed the vehicle north on U.S. 41 and attempted to stop it.
Instead, Harmon drove west on U.S. 30, allegedly exceeding the speed limit and not using turn signals, and then turned south on Queens Lane, where both Harmon and his passenger ran out of the still-moving car, police said.
Officers pursued Harmon on foot and eventually used a Taser to stop him, according to police. The passenger was not apprehended.
Harmon was booked into the Lake County Jail.
"Although the Region and nation are experiencing trying times amid the COVID-19 virus, St. John police officers remain vigilant, protecting our residents," said Roger Patz, St. John public information officer.
