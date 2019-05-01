GARY — A man on a moped led police on a chase, driving through people's yards and eventually jumping off his small getaway vehicle to flee on foot.
At 7:42 p.m. Monday an officer pulled over a red moped that allegedly failed to stop at 41st Avenue and Marshall Street, a Lake County Sheriff's Department police report said.
When the officer asked the moped driver why he didn't stop at the stop sign, he said “he did not know it was there but did not see anyone around so he thought he could go through it,” the report said.
Police said the man claimed he had no ID cards but identified himself as Carl Anderson. The officer returned to his squad car to look up the man's name in a database, which revealed there was an active warrant from Lake County for Anderson's arrest. The officer then saw the moped tail lights turn on as the driver fled, traveling east on 41st Avenue, police said.
Anderson drove through yards and nearly lost control of the moped as he passed close to people's houses and struggled to gain traction while off-roading.
As Anderson struggled to flee, the officer got out of his squad car and began to run at Anderson, who regained traction and zipped back onto 41st Avenue, police said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Anderson led the chase south down Grant Street, going south in the northbound lanes, police said. He then sped down an alleyway and lost control of the moped while driving east on 43rd Avenue. Police saw the man jump from his moped and began running through yards and between houses. During the pursuit, police said he was seen talking on the phone, saying, “I am running.”
He eventually fell in someone's back yard, and the pursuing officer was able to handcuff him.
Police searched Anderson and found a wallet with his ID card, confirming his identity. Underneath the moped seat, police allegedly found a glass mason jar with 31 grams of marijuana inside and a small weigh scale, the report said.
Police said charges against Anderson, 23, relating to resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and never having an operating license issued will be filed with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.