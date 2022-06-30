Police chief says E-911 director lacks authority to merge dispatch channels

CROWN POINT — Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski said that Lake County E-911 Executive Director Mark Swiderski doesn't have the authority to merge dispatch channels and that Hobart police won't share a talk group with Lake Station police until proper procedure is followed.

The interlocal agreement for E-911 consolidation in Lake County, which was signed in 2014, requires the E-911 director to "assign the duties of the department's employees in a manner that achieves the effective operation of the department and assists to increase public safety."

Ciszewski said that he and other affected police chiefs have all expressed concern that "this proposed change does nothing to increase public safety, by having to compete for air time."

Because the change won't increase public safety, Swiderski is "acting outside the scope of his authority," Ciszewski said.

During a meeting last week of the Lake County Public Safety Communications Commission, Ciszewski, Hobart Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses and Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll each said they were concerned the proposed mergers would negatively affect officer and community safety and reduce quality of service to residents.

Swiderski plans to merge the Hobart and Lake Station/New Chicago police dispatch channels onto one frequency and the Merrillville and Crown Point police dispatch channels onto another frequency.

The channel realignments, which are expected to take effect after Labor Day, would allow dispatchers to monitor a single channel instead of listening to one channel in an earpiece and a second from a speaker on their desks.

Police officers, who currently hear talk on their radios from only those within their departments, would begin hearing communications from all agencies using their shared channels.

During the meeting, Ciszewski asked other members to consider a motion for Hobart and Merrillville police to each have their own talk and dispatch groups by January 2023.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, who serves as chairman of the Public Safety Communications Commission, refused to accept Ciszewski's motion.

A motion would have to be on the board's agenda to be considered, but the board's special session was called for the purpose of approving a budget, Repay said.

Ciszewski asked if his motion could be placed on an agenda for the board's next meeting, which is scheduled for October.

Repay said Ciszewski's motion could be placed on an agenda, but so could a discussion about the color of a room. Later, Repay said commission members had specific duties, such as hiring an E-911 director and approving an annual budget, but they needed to trust Swiderki to make operational decisions for the E-911 Center.

Swiderski, Repay and Public Safety Communications Commission attorney Nicole Bennett did not return messages seeking comment for this story.

Ciszewski said Swiderski has the authority to give Hobart and Merrillville police their own talk channels because such a change would increase public safety.

"Any changes that fall out of the scope of increasing public safety would have to be brought before the commission for approval," he said.

However, the Public Safety Communications Commission doesn't currently have a duly elected chairman, Ciszewski said.

County ordinance requires the commission's members to elect a chairman, vice chairman and secretary during the first meeting of each calendar year.

The commission lacked a quorum in January, so its first meeting of the year was in April, he said. During that meeting, Repay didn't call for an election of commission officers.

"The chairman chose to follow the rules of meeting in denying a motion and not putting an item on the agenda but does not want to follow the rules to hold an election which provides him his position as chairman to lead these meetings," Ciszewski said.

The police chief accused Repay of failing in his "responsibility to public safety" and urged commission members to "explore replacing board leadership" with those who will "act responsibly for public safety."

Ciszewski said the E-911 Center has a problem with employee retention that should be addressed. Commission members should consider whether dispatcher pay might be an issue, or perhaps hire an outside company to study the problem, he said.

Swiderski said last week the E-911 Center, like many Region police departments, has faced some challenges in hiring since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The E-911 Center is budgeted for 105 employees, but current staffing was 71, he said. Six new employees were expected to be released from training this week, and another five in training could begin by September.

Even when the dispatch center is fully staffed, having more call takers than dispatchers is a priority, Swiderski said. The goal is to ensure all calls to 911 are being answered, he said.

In the event of a public safety emergency, such as a mass shooting, the dispatch center would give one department exclusive control of the talk group and open a temporary second channel for other agencies using the shared channel, he said.

Nuses said situations can quickly become dangerous and officers may not immediately be able to call for backup if they're sharing air time with another department.

Swiderski said police have an "officer down" button on their microphones. When pushed, the button gives an officer automatic priority on the channel and allows them to talk over others, he said.

Swiderski said he has advocated since he joined the E-911 Center in 2016 for the proposed realignment because asking one dispatcher to monitor separate channels creates a public safety risk.

"This realignment is happening because we want the dispatcher to manage the one channel, not have to bounce back and forth through these different talk groups," he said. "Because that's how mistakes happen."

