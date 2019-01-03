HOBART — Two newly sworn East Chicago police officers have been suspended from duty after a domestic fight Dec. 30 led to a small child’s injury at their apartment.
Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said the detective assigned to the case conducted interviews with the officers this week and plans to interview neighbors as well. No arrests have been made.
“All of our domestic violence cases are sent for review to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, this case will be no exception,” Gonzales said Thursday. "The officers who responded didn't seize their duty weapons or personal weapons, but it is my understanding that East Chicago has taken their duty weapons."
Darnail Lyles, city attorney, confirmed Wednesday East Chicago officers Mitchell Tipton, 27, and Madelline Melendez, 24, were placed on five-day suspensions and that the matter remains under investigation by the Hobart and East Chicago police departments.
Tipton joined the force just last month — on Dec. 4 — and Melendez joined the ranks on Sept. 7, according to ECTV, East Chicago’s public access channel, via their Facebook page.
Hobart officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 to the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of North Lake Park Avenue in reference to a physical domestic dispute, according to the Hobart police report.
According to initial reports, Melendez accused Tipton of an ongoing relationship with an ex, and the argument escalated when she learned he had been searching for one-bedroom apartments.
When Tipton told her he was leaving, Melendez allegedly struck him in the right side of his face and blocked the hallway, the report states.
Melendez told police Tipton pushed her during the dispute as she gathered her belongings that he had thrown out of the bedroom and into the hallway, the report continues.
The push caused her to fall into her 4-year-old daughter, upon which the girl smacked her face on the corner of the wall, records show.
Tipton alleged to police he was only attempting to “duck under Melendez’s arm” as she blocked him in the hallway, causing her to trip and fall into her daughter.
Melendez said as she checked on the welfare of her daughter, Tipton went into the daughter’s bedroom and flipped over the bunk bed.
When she threatened to call 911, Tipton told her to go ahead, but grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall, causing the case to shatter and the screen to crack, the report continues.
Tipton then flipped over the couch, prompting Melendez to leave the apartment and call authorities, records state.
Tipton left the residence in his vehicle and met with police in the parking lot, according to police.
Charges have not been filed.
Gonzales said he expects the detective to present his case for review to the prosecutor’s office either tomorrow afternoon or early next week.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
