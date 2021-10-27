Police close village offices after wanted man threatens shooting; public help sought

LYNWOOD — Lynwood officials were forced to closed the village hall Wednesday after a man sought for two area drive-by shootings threatened to shoot at the police station and its officers, Lynwood Police Chief Daniel Dempsey said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Darnell Ball on seven counts of attempted murder — two counts in Lynwood and five in Park Forest, the chief said.

Anyone with knowledge of Ball's location is encouraged to contact Lynwood Police Detective Dave Oszust at 708-758-4744 or at doszust@villageoflynwood.net.

A Lynwood woman told police Oct. 20 that Ball had fired several shots into her house in the 20000 block of Oak Lane and then fled the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance video footage and confirmed Ball was responsible, police said.

A man then told police Ball was texting him and threatening to shoot up his Park Forest house, according to police. Park Forest police were contacted, but before they could arrive several shots were fired through the kitchen window at the house.

The Lynwood woman left her house, and police said Ball later returned and fired several more rounds through the woman's bedroom window.