Police combat skyrocketing expressway shootings with increased patrols, tech

As shootings on Chicago expressways exponentially catapult, police are tackling gun violence on the road with increased presence and crime fighting tech.

Starting Friday the Illinois State Police Chicago District's Division of Patrol will increase police presence by 157% during peak time for criminal activity.

The district's Safe Drive Detail will start on Friday and patrols will continue every evening through the overnight hours.

Authorities said this year has exceeded past records of gun violence on Chicago expressways.

As of Thursday, the Chicago district had 185 reported expressway shootings so far this year. Police said around this time in September 2020, there were only 83 recorded shootings on expressways and a total of 128 shootings by the end of 2020.

“For more than 30 years, patrol of Chicago area expressways has been a unique duty of this agency and in that time, we have not previously confronted the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We are a statewide agency with statewide missions and responsibilities, but we must dedicate the greatest resources to the greatest need, and right now the greatest need is here, on Chicago’s expressways.”