Police combat skyrocketing expressway shootings with increased patrols, tech

As shootings on Chicago expressways exponentially catapult, police are tackling gun violence on the road with increased presence and crime fighting tech.
Starting Friday the Illinois State Police Chicago District's Division of Patrol will increase police presence by 157% during peak time for criminal activity.
The district's Safe Drive Detail will start on Friday and patrols will continue every evening through the overnight hours.
Authorities said this year has exceeded past records of gun violence on Chicago expressways.
As of Thursday, the Chicago district had 185 reported expressway shootings so far this year. Police said around this time in September 2020, there were only 83 recorded shootings on expressways and a total of 128 shootings by the end of 2020.
“For more than 30 years, patrol of Chicago area expressways has been a unique duty of this agency and in that time, we have not previously confronted the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We are a statewide agency with statewide missions and responsibilities, but we must dedicate the greatest resources to the greatest need, and right now the greatest need is here, on Chicago’s expressways.”
Illinois troopers around the state will be relocated to Chicago during the Safe Drive Detail for maximum staffing during high-violence shifts throughout each month.
Crime-combating technology is also being employed as license plate readers continue to be installed on Chicago expressways, with 100 of them already stationed. Police said there will be a large increase of more being installed in the upcoming weeks.
The ISP received a $12.5 million grant to buy sophisticated cameras capable of reading plates on moving vehicles, the agency said in a news release. The money also will include technology to transmit the images to a central location and to identify vehicle owners using existing databases.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigations has also put full efforts into identifying, locating and interviewing witnesses and victims for expressway shooting cases and special agents have been allocated to add to the number of investigators.
However, the nature of the shootings and working with a population in commute has proved challenging and authorities are asking the public's help in investigations.
Individuals who have any information on expressway gun violence or have been witness to it are urged to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Police also asked shooting witnesses to obtain license plate information when safely able to and report it to police.