Police connect Cedar Lake man recently arrested to earlier auto theft

CEDAR LAKE — Police connected a man recently arrested for auto theft to another recent theft in the area Thursday.

Police identified Shawn Hunter Fullgraf, 20, of Cedar Lake, as the thief of a vehicle reported stolen Sept. 4 from the 8600 block of West 138th Place.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy saw the reported stolen vehicle in the 14200 block of Wheeler Street and contacted Cedar Lake police. Video evidence obtained from a nearby residence showed the suspect parking the car on the street Sept. 8.

Fullgraf was linked to the Sept. 4 theft after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday burglary in which he entered a homeowner's garage and stole multiple items from inside their vehicles. Police discovered Fullgraf was connected to both burglaries after he was taken into custody.

Fullgraf faces two felony charges for the recent thefts. He faces an additional felony charge for an auto theft that occurred May 13.