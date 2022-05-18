Police continue crackdown on gun violence, nab drugs in process

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police continue their crackdown on gun violence with weapons taken during two traffic stops over the past few days.

Police stopped a vehicle with five occupants at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Oak Street and Belden Avenue and a search revealed a 9mm handgun and extended magazine, police said.

A small amount of narcotics was also discovered.

"In speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, officers discovered that the owner of the handgun was not known, therefore it was recovered and taken to MCPD (Michigan City police department) for safekeeping, until the owner can be located," police said.

Another vehicle was stopped by police at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Wabash Street and 8th Street and a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found, according to police.

The driver, Ian Williams, 20, of Michigan City, was taken into custody and faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kollin Knoll, 20, of Michigan City, was also taken into custody and faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

