Police continue crackdown on gun violence, nab drugs in process

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police continue their crackdown on gun violence with weapons taken during two traffic stops over the past few days.
Police stopped a vehicle with five occupants at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Oak Street and Belden Avenue and a search revealed a 9mm handgun and extended magazine, police said.
A small amount of narcotics was also discovered.
"In speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, officers discovered that the owner of the handgun was not known, therefore it was recovered and taken to MCPD (Michigan City police department) for safekeeping, until the owner can be located," police said.
Another vehicle was stopped by police at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Wabash Street and 8th Street and a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found, according to police.
The driver, Ian Williams, 20, of Michigan City, was taken into custody and faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
A passenger in the vehicle, Kollin Knoll, 20, of Michigan City, was also taken into custody and faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Bridget McCarthy
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Kalamazoo, MI
Enrique Avila
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Staci Beard
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Theodore Euler
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tecoby Sanders
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Chicago, IL
Nicholas Lee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Coleman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brashon Pender
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Austin Dunning
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: Anderson, IN
Residence: 31
Jose Rosales
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Frothingham
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Sackrider
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeni Chase
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Edwardsburg, MI
Randall Madaras
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony McKinney
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Kelley
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Schoonmaker
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Schenectady, NY
Jammie Conner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Firearm by an alien Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Pittsburgh, PA
Mack Walker Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: South Bend, IN
Stacey Scheppner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vincent Reeves
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Knox, IN
Joseph Trembinski
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Counterfeiting Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Gary, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
