Police crackdown nets over 400 guns

MICHIGAN CITY — This week's arrest of a 33-year-old local man contributed to the city's ongoing crackdown on illegal gun use.

"Since January 1st, the Michigan City Police Department has logged 484 firearms into their evidence vault," Police Chief Dion Campbell said.

"Of these firearms, many were seized from suspects in which it was illegal for them to possess and also firearms used in the commission of crimes," he said. "The Michigan City Police Department will continue to be tough on the fight against gun violence, even as we move into the colder winter months."

Wednesday's arrest involved Robert Rosenbourgh following a traffic stop at 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Franklin Street, police said.

The accused pulled into a hotel parking lot and then fled on foot, police said. Rosenbourgh was apprehended and police said a firearm was found in his vehicle.

He faces a felony count of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to police.