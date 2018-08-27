DEMOTTE — A 35-year-old man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife at their rural DeMotte home, Jasper County sheriff's police said.
Joseph Carmen Borgia III was highly agitated and had blood residue on him when emergency responders encountered him and his two children Friday night outside the family's home on Whispering Woods Drive, police said.
Crews responded to the home about 8:25 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a fire.
Emergency crews found no fire but located the body of Amanda L. Borgia, 35, inside the home, police said.
Amanda Borgia, 35, died from stab wounds.
The children were taken into protective custody Friday night.
Joseph Borgia was taken into custody about 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said.
Joseph Borgia was charged with murder, felony domestic battery and felony child neglect. He was being held at the Jasper County Jail without bond.
Jasper County police detectives and Indiana State Police evidence technicians are continuing to investigate the case, police said.
Neighbor Raymond Paquette said he was watching television when first responders went past on their way to the Borgias' home a few doors away.
"I saw some flashing and thought it was lightning," he said. "Never in your mind would you ever have imagined."
Amanda Borgia was a 2001 graduate of Merrillville High School. Friends described her as having a warm and infectious smile, as well as a caring and loving personality.
