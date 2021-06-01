Police discover driver with machine gun pointed at them on his lap, report says

PORTER — The discovery of a Hammond man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle triggered a heavy police response when an officer noticed a firearm on the driver's lap that had been illegally modified to perform like a machine gun, according to the incident report.

The enhanced police effort resulted in the arrest of Ryan Turner, 28, on a felony count of possession of a machine gun and various drug charges, according to court records.

The Porter officer came across the vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of 280 South Mineral Springs Road, police said.

The officer said he found the vehicle running and saw Turner asleep with the modified handgun on his lap facing the driver's side door.

After backup help arrived from surrounding jurisdictions, police took strategic positions and placed devices under the vehicle's rear tires to disable it should the driver attempt to flee, police said.

When attempts to awaken the driver with a flood light and siren failed, an officer opened the door and removed the gun, police said. Turner then woke up and complied with officer, though was acting lethargic and speaking slowly.