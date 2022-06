Police discover scars all over child while investigating mother accused in shooting

CROWN POINT — Police secured child abuse charges against a Gary mother after arresting her Friday on suspicion of shooting at a man at a Hobart gas station and learning her 8-year-old daughter had scars all over her body, court records show.

Zakira S. Porter, 35, became evasive when asked for her address and said Child Protective Services didn't need to know where her daughter lives, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Porter's behalf Wednesday in two separate cases and granted her request to appoint a public defender.

Hobart police were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Luke Oil gas station at 3211 W. 37th Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and spoke with a man, who told police Porter became angry with him after he made a comment about her not holding a door open for him, pepper-sprayed him and fired shots at him while his two children — ages 22 and 16 — were nearby.

During the exchange, Porter yelled she wasn't "a Gary (expletive)" and that she was "from the city," the man alleged.

The man said his eyes and face were burning and itchy, but he refused medical treatment. His children were shaken up but not hurt, according to court records.

Several witnesses gave police a description of the female shooter and said she fled in a red GMC van. They also told police the man did not react aggressively while the woman yelled at him.

A Hobart officer spotted the red van traveling south on Parker Street and pulled Porter over, court records state.

Porter argued with the officer and said she was being harassed, documents allege. When she got out of the car, she allegedly refused to give the officer her name.

The officer observed a small-caliber revolver on the passenger-side floorboard of the van next to a pink holster. During a search, police found two spent shell casings inside the gun and six live rounds, records state.

Officers also recovered a black bottle of pepper spray from the passenger seat of the van.

While speaking with Porter's daughter, an officer noticed injuries to the girl's hands, according to court documents.

Further investigation revealed the girl walked with a limp and had multiple wounds in various stages of healing, including extensive scarring and likely permanent disfigurement all over her body.

The girl told police Porter regularly hit her, often with an extension cord, "because she is mad," records state. The most recent beating occurred a day before the shooting, the girl alleged.

An Indiana Department of Child Services employee took the girl to a hospital, where a skeletal survey showed she suffered an older clavicle fracture and injuries to her lower extremities consistent with being hit repetitively with the prongs of an extension cord.

Police subsequently learned of a previous DCS investigation in October 2019 involving Porter and her daughter in Marion County.

The girl had been attending a school for about two weeks when she arrived with a swollen and bruised eye, records state. Porter refused to cooperate with the DCS investigation, and a Marion County judge declined to grant a motion to compel Porter to meet with DCS, documents state.

