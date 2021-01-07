Police dog catches suspect after chase on I-65; Hobart squad car damaged, police say

HOBART — A 23-year-old Lowell man faces felony fleeing and resisting charges after a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 65, in which a Hobart police car was struck, police said.

At 1:50 p.m. Thursday a Hobart officer tried to make a traffic stop on a red Chevy Malibu near 13th Street and Southlake Park Avenue after seeing the vehicle commit a traffic violation, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

However, the vehicle sped away when the officer activated his emergency lights. The Malibu drove through downtown Hobart, traveling to Cleveland Avenue and Route 130. The chase progressed north on Route 51 into Gary and then continued west on Route 20 to I-65, where the vehicle crashed.

The vehicle side-swiped a Hobart squad car causing minimal damage, Gonzales said.

The driver got out of the Malibu to flee on foot, ignoring police commands to stop or a K-9 would be deployed.

The police dog was released and successfully apprehended the fleeing suspect. Police arrested the man and took him to a hospital with minor injuries caused by the police dog's apprehension. No other injuries were reported in the incident.