Police dog Mojo retires from Hobart force; new dog takes over

HOBART — After after many years of service to the Hobart Police Department, Mojo the police dog is hanging up his collar.

On Wednesday, Mojo began his retirement, making way for a new police dog addition to the force.

In his career, Mojo, a black Lab, assisted in the seizure of countless contraband items and he has been recognized with several "Sniff-Off" awards. He also has been given multiple annual narcotic awards by the American Police Canine Association.

Mojo is looking forward to enjoying the pampered retired life relaxing with his family, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

Gibson, also known as Gibby, is replacing Mojo's position on the force

"Gibby has some big paws to fill, but his energy and drive, along with attentive skill are sure to not disappoint," Gonzales said. "Let’s thank Mojo for his service and wish Gibby good luck on his new career."

