Police dog Roman newest member of LaPorte County sheriff's force

LAPORTE COUNTY — A new set of paws will be patrolling LaPorte County with a new addition to the K-9 Unit.

Roman, a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois, has been assigned to LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Wells. Recently LaPorte County sheriff's police traveled to Denver, Indiana, to select a K-9 recruit from Nohne Liche Kennels. Roman has been trained in narcotics detection and apprehension of suspects.

In the coming weeks, Wells and Roman will undergo a six-week handlers course at the training facility.

Roman's recruitment happened in the wake of the retirement of police dog Jager following several years of service. Jager is enjoying his retirement by relaxing at home at the side of his handler, Deputy Andy Morse.

Roman brings the LaPorte County sheriff's K-9 Unit to four members, including Argo, Bosco and Miko. The funding for police dogs comes from from charitable donations and fundraising efforts.

The department thanked the organizations, individuals and businesses that have contributed to the unit.