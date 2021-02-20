 Skip to main content
Police dog Roman newest member of LaPorte County sheriff's force
Police dog Roman newest member of LaPorte County sheriff's force

Wells and Roman

LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Wells stands with new partner, Roman. 

 Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — A new set of paws will be patrolling LaPorte County with a new addition to the K-9 Unit. 

Roman, a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois, has been assigned to LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Wells. Recently LaPorte County sheriff's police traveled to Denver, Indiana, to select a K-9 recruit from Nohne Liche Kennels. Roman has been trained in narcotics detection and apprehension of suspects.

In the coming weeks, Wells and Roman will undergo a six-week handlers course at the training facility. 

Roman's recruitment happened in the wake of the retirement of police dog Jager following several years of service. Jager is enjoying his retirement by relaxing at home at the side of his handler, Deputy Andy Morse.

Roman brings the LaPorte County sheriff's K-9 Unit to four members, including Argo, Bosco and Miko. The funding for police dogs comes from from charitable donations and fundraising efforts. 

The department thanked the organizations, individuals and businesses that have contributed to the unit. 

"There have been a number of service organizations, charitable groups and individual citizens who support the division and contribute to the agency’s donation account so the deputies and their K-9 partners may provide valuable public safety services at no additional expense to the taxpayers of LaPorte County," the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

