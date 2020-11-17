 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police dog to make full recovery after suffering gunshot wound to leg, sheriff says
alert urgent

Police dog to make full recovery after suffering gunshot wound to leg, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
K-9 wounded in officer involved shooting in Gary, sheriff says

Thanos, a K-9 working with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, was shot and wounded early Monday by a Gary police officer during the arrest of a carjacking suspect.

 Provided

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 who suffered a gunshot wound while on duty early Monday is on track for a full recovery.

Thanos, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, should be completely recovered within a few months, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez on Tuesday.

The police dog has a gunshot wound in his leg and an internal review into the circumstances of the injuries is ongoing, Martinez said.

“We are closely monitoring Thanos’ progress and hope he will regain his strength and agility,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “Thanos is a valued member of our team and our Lake County family and we’re all pulling for his complete recovery."

The incident happened while Thanos was assisting in the search for an armed carjacking suspect around midnight Sunday in the 3300 block of Broadway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

As officers attempted to take the carjacking suspect into custody, the K-9 lunged at a Gary officer causing the officer to fall down, police reported. The officer reacted by firing his weapon, wounding Thanos, according to the department.

Thanos was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic where he was initially listed in fair condition.

"I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations," Martinez said. 

Thanos has served with the Lake County Sheriff's Department for approximately two months.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts