Police dog to make full recovery after suffering gunshot wound to leg, sheriff says

GARY — A Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 who suffered a gunshot wound while on duty early Monday is on track for a full recovery.

Thanos, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, should be completely recovered within a few months, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez on Tuesday.

The police dog has a gunshot wound in his leg and an internal review into the circumstances of the injuries is ongoing, Martinez said.

“We are closely monitoring Thanos’ progress and hope he will regain his strength and agility,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “Thanos is a valued member of our team and our Lake County family and we’re all pulling for his complete recovery."

The incident happened while Thanos was assisting in the search for an armed carjacking suspect around midnight Sunday in the 3300 block of Broadway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

As officers attempted to take the carjacking suspect into custody, the K-9 lunged at a Gary officer causing the officer to fall down, police reported. The officer reacted by firing his weapon, wounding Thanos, according to the department.

Thanos was taken to Hobart Animal Clinic where he was initially listed in fair condition.