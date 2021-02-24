Police dog tracks down suspect in wooded area after car chase, police say

GARY — A Lake County police dog tracked down a man who fled on foot following a car chase in Gary, police said.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday a Lake County sheriff's officer saw a Chevy Impala switching from lane to lane in an unsafe manner without using turn signals and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle eventually pulled over near Fourth Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary, however, it sped away after officers approached the driver's side door, according to police reports.

During the chase, the vehicle stopped at a snow bank near Eighth Avenue and Taft Street and the occupants abandoned it to run away on foot. A Lake County sheriff's police dog was taken to the scene to track down the individuals who fled.

The police dog tracked down one man hiding in a dark area with heavy brush. The officer found the police dog on top of the man, who was pointing an object at the officer, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The officer commanded the police dog to apprehend the man, which allowed the officer to safely make the arrest, police said. The object the man was pointing at the officer was later identified as a cellphone. Upon further investigation, a loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle the suspect led chase in, police said.