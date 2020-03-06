Police end chase of 2 stolen vehicles, citing risk to public; suspects still at large

HIGHLAND — Police are investigating after a man reported his car stolen early Thursday as he left it running in front of his house to warm up.

Police were dispatched at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of Grand Boulevard for a report of stolen brown Chevy Impala.

The Impala owner told police he ran to the corner to see what direction the suspects went on Kennedy Avenue, and noticed it parked in front of a laundromat at Grand Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue, according to the Highland Police Department.

He said he could see several individuals "rummaging" through his car, and a white four-door vehicle parked next to his, police said.

He said he then saw a man running with a knife and suspected the laundromat in that complex had been robbed as both vehicles fled the parking lot together, police said.

An officer arrived and saw the Impala and white vehicle westbound on Duluth Street, which then turned northbound onto Kennedy Avenue, police said.

The officer engaged in pursuit of the vehicles as they entered westbound Interstate 94.

Another officer, who arrived on scene to meet with the Impala owner, learned there had not been a robbery at the laundromat.