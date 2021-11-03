Police exchange gunfire while serving warrant to Valparaiso man for child molestation, police say

VALPARAISO — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a Valparaiso man while authorities served a warrant Wednesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m. the Porter County Sheriff's Department went to a residence in the area of 130 South 450 West in rural Porter County to serve a warrant to 58-year-old James W. Filby, according to a release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

When officers arrived at the residence, Filby met officers outside and had a handgun. Filby and an officer exchanged gunfire, with shots fired by both individuals.

Filby was injured and was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and his current condition is not known.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department. He has been with the agency for six years.

Police reported that Filby's warrant was being served for charges including child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery.