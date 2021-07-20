 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police, family seek help finding missing Lansing man; detectives search forest preserve
alert urgent

Police, family seek help finding missing Lansing man; detectives search forest preserve

Robert Cherry

Robert Cherry

 Provided

LANSING — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing from Lansing last month. 

On Tuesday the Lansing Police Department released a photo of 55-year-old Robert Cherry, who was last seen in Lansing on June 8. Cherry has lived in both Lansing and Chicago and is familiar with the area. 

Family turned to police when they became concerned after not hearing from him. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Family said Cherry does take prescribed medicine and it is not known if he has taken his medication. 

Detectives searched a forest preserve by Cherry's residence with the help of the Cook County Forest Preserve Police, but he remained missing Tuesday afternoon. 

Anyone with information on Cherry's whereabouts is asked to immediately call Lansing police at 708-895-7150. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts