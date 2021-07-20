Police, family seek help finding missing Lansing man; detectives search forest preserve

LANSING — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing from Lansing last month.

On Tuesday the Lansing Police Department released a photo of 55-year-old Robert Cherry, who was last seen in Lansing on June 8. Cherry has lived in both Lansing and Chicago and is familiar with the area.

Family turned to police when they became concerned after not hearing from him.

Family said Cherry does take prescribed medicine and it is not known if he has taken his medication.

Detectives searched a forest preserve by Cherry's residence with the help of the Cook County Forest Preserve Police, but he remained missing Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Cherry's whereabouts is asked to immediately call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.

