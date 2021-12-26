Police find 3 hiding in crawlspace after child wounded in shooting

MERRILLVILLE — Police found three people hiding in a crawlspace on Christmas Eve while investigating after an 8-year-old child suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg, an official said.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 8:50 p.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus after the child arrived for treatment, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Officers learned the child had been shot at a home in the 5800 block of Van Buren Street, and no one called police or medics, he said.

A resident at the home gave police consent to search the residence to check for other possible victims, obtain the firearm and photograph the scene, Nuses said.

During the search, officers found three people hiding in a crawlspace. Two of the people had active warrants and were taken into custody, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the 8-year-old found an unattended handgun in a room within the home, Nuses said. The shooting appeared to be accidental, he said.

Officers arrested a person inside the home on suspicion of charges linked to the child's shooting. That person's name was not disclosed, pending formal charges.