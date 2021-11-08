 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police find Crown Point man dead after responding to burglary report
alert urgent

Police find Crown Point man dead after responding to burglary report

Police tape stock
Provided

GARY — Police found a Crown Point man dead late Saturday after they were called to a residence in Gary's Glen Park section for a report of a burglary, an official said.

Randy Kazlauskas, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A Gary police officer dispatched about 10:45 p.m. arrived in the 4400 block of Washington Street and saw a vehicle speed off, he said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

The officer attempted to chase the vehicle but lost sight of it. 

Kazlauskas was found lying on a sidewalk outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

+103 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. coastal cities trying to hold back rising sea levels

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts