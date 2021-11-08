Police find Crown Point man dead after responding to burglary report

GARY — Police found a Crown Point man dead late Saturday after they were called to a residence in Gary's Glen Park section for a report of a burglary, an official said.

Randy Kazlauskas, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A Gary police officer dispatched about 10:45 p.m. arrived in the 4400 block of Washington Street and saw a vehicle speed off, he said.

The officer attempted to chase the vehicle but lost sight of it.

Kazlauskas was found lying on a sidewalk outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.