Police find Crown Point man dead after responding to burglary report

GARY — Police found a Crown Point man dead late Saturday after they were called to a residence in Gary's Glen Park section for a report of a burglary, an official said.
Randy Kazlauskas, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
A Gary police officer dispatched about 10:45 p.m. arrived in the 4400 block of Washington Street and saw a vehicle speed off, he said.
The officer attempted to chase the vehicle but lost sight of it.
Kazlauskas was found lying on a sidewalk outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Sarah Reese
Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351.
