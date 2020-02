Police find drugs, guns, neglected dogs in search of Merrillville home

MERRILLVILLE — Drugs, guns and seven neglected dogs recently were seized from a Merrillville home following an investigation by the Lake County Drug Task Force.

According to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., a two-month narcotics investigation eventually led police to obtain a warrant to search a home Jan. 28 in the 900 block of West 67th Place.

Inside, officers found approximately 100 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of heroin, with a combined street value of roughly $20,000, Martinez said.

Police also recovered two handguns and three assault rifles from a safe inside the residence, as well as seven malnourished dogs living in squalid conditions in the garage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to police, the floors of the dogs' cages were covered with feces and urine. At least one of the dogs was scarred in a manner commonly associated with dog fighting, police said.

Demario Young, 40, was arrested in connection with the search.

He's expected to face various charges, including cocaine possession, heroin possession and possibly animal cruelty, according to police.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.