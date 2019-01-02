Try 1 month for 99¢
Generic crime logo

GARY — Police said Wednesday a New Year's Eve shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead appears to have been accidental.

Kevonte Alfred, of Gary, died early Tuesday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after he was shot in the side inside a residence in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, officials said.

Alfred's death marked the first homicide of 2019 in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police are investigating the case as a possible accidental shooting.

A person of interest was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation, he said. Other witnesses also were interviewed by detectives.

Police have not ruled out seeking criminal charges. Detectives plan to present the case to the Lake County coroner's office for review, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to Detective Alex Jones at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.