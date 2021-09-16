Police follow trail of blood to find gunshot victim

GARY — Police found a gunshot victim Thursday afternoon after following a trail of blood in the city's Glen Park section, an official said.

The shooting marked the third in Gary within about 24 hours, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of West 35th Avenue, he said.

Details about the man's condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched about 4:45 p.m. after a 45-year-old Chicago man was shot in the 1700 block of Mississippi Street, Hamady said.

The man told police he was walking with other people when he heard what sounded like firecrackers and realized he'd been shot.

The man was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. He was last listed in stable condition, police said.

About 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after a 22-year-old Gary man arrived with a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his leg.