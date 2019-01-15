MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Porter County police said a 36-year-old man knew better this week than to hide in the same attic location where he hid the first time officers arrived at his home to place him under arrest.
This time, after officers spent time Monday afternoon scouring the residence in the 200 South block of Ind. 49, Asa Robertson was found in the far corner of a crawl space accessible through the garage, police said.
While on their way through the crawl space to apprehend Robertson, police said they found a hypodermic needle and string. He was taken into custody on a preliminary felony charge of possessing the needle.
Police said Robertson's father, who had filed a theft report earlier Monday, told them his son was at home and hiding when officers arrived shortly after 4 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
Officers said they searched several areas in the home where Robertson could be hiding, including the attic where he hid during a previous visit by police. The father then remembered the access point to the crawl space in the garage and an officer ventured down and found Robertson.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.