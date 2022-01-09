Police found grisly scene after mother, baby were killed in pursuit, court records show

The Audi sustained heavy damage and was missing its roof when sheriff's police approached it, records state.

Officers looked through the open roof and saw White slumped over the center console, records state. They did not notice anyone else in the car at that time.

White, who had a large cut on his face, began thrashing around when officers moved an airbag, court documents state.

The car's engine compartment caught on fire, so two of the officers began trying to remove him from the car as he clung to the steering wheel, records state.

Police found a handgun in White's left front pocket and removed its magazine and a live bullet from the chamber, records state.

Police told White to lie on the ground because of possible internal injuries and put the fire out with an extinguisher. At one point, an officer had to hold White down to prevent him from getting up, records state.

Someone in a passing vehicle told police about a body in the road, so the officer ran about 100 yards east and discovered part of a woman's body lying on the inside shoulder, according to court documents.